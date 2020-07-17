Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 17, 2020, 13:04 ET
CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2020-13
TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the s. 144 Application hearing in the above named matter shall continue on July 24 and 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
