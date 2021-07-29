Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

KRYSTAL JEAN VANLANDSCHOOT, File No. 2021-6

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on August 24 and 25, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: ,1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

