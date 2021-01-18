Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 18, 2021, 12:44 ET
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on January 21, 25, and 26, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
