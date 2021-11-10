Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

