Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Nov 10, 2021, 17:12 ET
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
