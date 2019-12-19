Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
ISSAM EL-BOUJI, File No. 2018-28
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the dates for the hearing on the merits in the above-named matter have changed.
The hearing on the merits shall commence at 10:00 a.m. on January 14, 2020 and continue on January 16, 17, and 23 and April 20, 21, 22, and 24, 2020.
The hearing dates January 9 and 10, 2020 are vacated.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
