Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 04, 2020, 15:21 ET
DOUGLAS JOHN ELEY, File No. 2020-35
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on January 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
