Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File Nos. 2019-34 and 2020-13

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that a confidential hearing in the Confidential Phase of the Motion and the Application in the above–named matters is scheduled to be heard on November 20, 2020.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

