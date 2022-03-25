Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AMIN MOHAMMED ALI, File No. 2022-6

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the Application dated March 14, 2022 made by the party named above to review the decision of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association dated February 11, 2022.

A preliminary attendance will be held on April 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 25, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca

