Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on September 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. will be heard on September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

