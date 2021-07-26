Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the oral closing submissions in the merits hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on August 13 and 16, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

