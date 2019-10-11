Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 11, 2019, 15:32 ET
ALY BABU HUSEIN MAWJI, File No. 2019-38
TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 11, 2019 and Statement of Allegations dated October 10, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
