Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Mar 10, 2022, 15:37 ET

FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated March 10, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

