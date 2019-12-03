Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

THE CATALYST CAPITAL GROUP INC. and HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY, RICHARD A. BAKER, LISA BAKER, LISA AND RICHARD BAKER ENTERPRISES, LLC, RED TRUST, YELLOW TRUST, BLUE TRUST, ROBERT BAKER, CHRISTINA BAKER, A TRUST FOR BETTINA JANE RICHMAN, A TRUST FOR EMMA RICHMAN, A TRUST FOR FRANCESCA RICHMAN, ASHLEY S. BAKER 3/15/84 TRUST, LION TRUST, MR. AND MRS. ROBERT BAKER FAMILY FOUNDATION, CHRISTINA BAKER TRUST FOR GRANDCHILDREN, ROBERT C. BAKER TRUST FOR GRANDCHILDREN, WILLIAM MACK, THE WILLIAM AND PHYLLIS MACK FAMILY FOUNDATION, INC., MACK 2010 FAMILY TRUST I, RICHARD MACK, WRS ADVISORS III, LLC, WRS ADVISORS IV, LLC, LEE NEIBART, LEE S. NEIBART 2010 GRAT, HANOVER INVESTMENTS (LUXEMBOURG) S.A., ABRAMS CAPITAL PARTNERS I, L.P., ABRAMS CAPITAL PARTNERS II, L.P., WHITECREST PARTNERS, LP, and FABRIC LUXEMBOURG HOLDINGS S.À.R.L, File No. 2019-41

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 3, 2019, the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Sections127 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5 to consider the Application filed by The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. dated December 2, 2019, in respect of the proposed acquisition of securities of Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) by Rupert Acquisition LLC (Baker Corp.), in connection with the plan of arrangement contemplated under a definitive arrangement agreement dated October 20, 2019 between Baker Corp. and HBC.

The hearing will be held on December 5, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 3, 2019 and the Application dated December 2, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

