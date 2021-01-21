Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DAVID RANDALL MILLER, File No. 2019-48

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held on January 20, 2021, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and David Randall Miller in the above named matter.

Take notice the hearing dates in the above named matter scheduled for April 28, May 28, 31, June 3, 4, 7, and 9-11, 2021 are vacated.

A copy of the Order dated January 21, 2021, Settlement Agreement dated January 4, 2021, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated January 20, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

