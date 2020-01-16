Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 16, 2020, 16:55 ET
MOAG COPPER GOLD RESOURCES INC., GARY BROWN and BRADLEY JONES, File No. 2018-41
TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated January 15, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
