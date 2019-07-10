Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 10, 2019, 15:14 ET
CALDWELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., File No. 2018-36
TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. will not proceed as scheduled.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
