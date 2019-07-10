Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CALDWELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., File No. 2018-36

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. will not proceed as scheduled.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

