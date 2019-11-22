Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

VRK FOREX & INVESTMENTS INC. and RADHAKRISHNA NAMBURI, File No. 2019-40

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on November 22, 2019 setting the matter down to be heard on December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Commission at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated November 22, 2019 and Statement of Allegations dated November 22, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

