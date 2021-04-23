Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 23, 2021, 17:04 ET
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated April 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
