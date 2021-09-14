Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BECKSLEY CAPITAL INC. and FABRIZIO LUCCHESE, File No. 2020-41

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - A request made by the parties named above on December 30, 2020 for a Hearing and Review of a decision of a Director of the Commission made on November 20, 2020 has been withdrawn.

The attendance scheduled to be heard on September 17, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated September 13, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

