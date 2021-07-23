Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 23, 2021, 14:58 ET
AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16
TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that additional merits hearing dates in the above named matter are scheduled to be heard on October 28 and 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
