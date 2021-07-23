Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that additional merits hearing dates in the above named matter are scheduled to be heard on October 28 and 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

