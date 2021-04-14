Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

KATANGA MINING LIMITED, ARISTOTELIS MISTAKIDIS, TIM HENDERSON, LIAM GALLAGHER, JEFFREY BEST, JOHNNY BLIZZARD, JACQUES LUBBE and MATTHEW COLWILL, File No. 2020-37

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decisions in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Decisions dated April 13, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

