Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SYED SAAD AZIZ, File No. 2021-35

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Syed Saad Aziz in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 22, 2021 and the Statement of Allegations dated November 25, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

