Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on September 26, 2019 setting the matter down to be heard on October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Commission at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated September 26, 2019 and Statement of Allegations dated September 26, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

