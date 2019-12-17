Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MINER EDGE INC., MINER EDGE CORP. and RAKESH HANDA, File No. 2019-44

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on December 17, 2019 setting the matter down to be heard on January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Commission at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 17, 2019 and Statement of Allegations dated December 16, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

