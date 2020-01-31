Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

PAUL SE HUI OEI AND CANADIAN MANU IMMIGRATION & FINANCIAL SERVICES INC., File No. 2020-1

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that a First Attendance in the above named matter is scheduled for February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.  

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

