Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 27, 2021, 15:26 ET
STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40
TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that a preliminary attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on April 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article