Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 14, 2022, 12:09 ET
VRK FOREX & INVESTMENTS INC. and RADHAKRISHNA NAMBURI, File No. 2019-40
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated April 14, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
