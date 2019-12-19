Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

VRK FOREX & INVESTMENTS INC. and RADHAKRISHNA NAMBURI, File No. 2019-40

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated December 19, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

