Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 19, 2019, 12:14 ET
VRK FOREX & INVESTMENTS INC. and RADHAKRISHNA NAMBURI, File No. 2019-40
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated December 19, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For General Inquiries:1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free) inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca
