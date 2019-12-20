Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DAVID RANDALL MILLER, File No. 2019-48

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on December 20, 2019 setting the matter down to be heard on January 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter. The hearing will be held at the offices of the Commission at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 20, 2019 and Statement of Allegations dated December 19, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

