Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY LIMITED and BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY B.V., File No. 2020-39

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Bloomberg Trading Facility Limited and Bloomberg Trading Facility B.V. in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 15, 2020 and Statement of Allegations dated December 14, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

