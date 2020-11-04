Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on November 4, 2020 setting the matter down to be heard on November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated November 4, 2020 and Statement of Allegations dated November 3, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

