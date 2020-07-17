Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

COINSQUARE LTD., COLE DIAMOND, VIRGILE ROSTAND and FELIX MAZER, File No. 2020-21

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Coinsquare Ltd., Cole Diamond, Virgile Rostand and Felix Mazer in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on July 21, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 17, 2020 and Statement of Allegations dated July 16, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

