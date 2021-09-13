Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Sep 13, 2021, 18:17 ET
AUX CAYES FINTECH CO. LTD., File No. 2021-29
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated September 13, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article