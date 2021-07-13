Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 13, 2021, 15:20 ET
BYBIT FINTECH LIMITED, File No. 2021-21
TORONTO, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated July 13, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
