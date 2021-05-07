Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, AND BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on May 7, 2021 setting the matter down to be heard on May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether the Commission should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on April 30, 2021.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated May 7, 2021 and Application dated May 7, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca.

