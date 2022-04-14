Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 14, 2022, 15:59 ET
STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that a Motion hearing in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on April 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article