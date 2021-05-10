Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD., File No. 2021-12

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the Application dated April 22, 2021 made by Wilks Brothers, LLC to review a decision of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) dated March 24, 2021 granting exemptive relief in respect of one of the shareholder approvals required by the TSX for the recapitalization transaction involving Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

A preliminary attendance will be held on May 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated May 10, 2021 and the Application dated April 22, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

