Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 14, 2021, 12:36 ET
AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16
TORONTO, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearings in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on June 16 and 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on June 16 and 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
