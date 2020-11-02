Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:

(1) the merits hearing scheduled to be heard on February 25 and 26, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled; and

(2) the merits hearing shall commence on March 1, 2021 and continue on March 3-5, 24-26, 29, 31, and April 1, 6-9, 21-22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

