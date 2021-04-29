Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 29, 2021, 15:23 ET
StableView Asset Management Inc. and Colin Fisher, File No. 2020-40
TORONTO, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that a preliminary attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article