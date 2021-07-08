Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 08, 2021, 14:35 ET
ALVIN JONES, File No. 2021-5
TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., will be heard on July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
