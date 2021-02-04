Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

THREEGOLD RESOURCES INC., VICTOR GONCALVES and JON SNELSON, File No. 2019-42

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a Settlement Agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Victor Goncalves and Jon Snelson in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 4, 2021 and Statement of Allegations dated January 29, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

