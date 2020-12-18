Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY LIMITED and BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY B.V., File No. 2020-39

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Bloomberg Trading Facility Limited and Bloomberg Trading Facility B.V.

A copy of the Order dated December 18, 2020 and the Settlement Agreement dated December 15, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

