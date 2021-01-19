Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CARTU, File No. 2020-14

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated January 19, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

