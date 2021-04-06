Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 06, 2021, 12:13 ET
DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38
TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on April 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on April 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article