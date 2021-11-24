Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated November 24, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries:1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.osc.ca/

