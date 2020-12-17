Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

StableView Asset Management Inc. and Colin Fisher, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing on December 17, 2020 setting the matter down to be heard on January 13, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated December 17, 2020 and Statement of Allegations dated December 16, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

