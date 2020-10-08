Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 08, 2020, 13:51 ET
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on a Motion in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision on a Motion dated October 7, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]