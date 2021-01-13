Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MARILYN DIANNE STUART, File No. 2021-1

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated January 13, 2021 and Statement of Allegations dated January 12, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: [email protected]; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

