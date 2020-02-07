Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 07, 2020, 13:18 ET
ISSAM EL-BOUJI, File No. 2018-28
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision in the above noted matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated February 6, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
